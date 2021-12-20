St. James Church to host ‘GriefShare’ support group Arts & EntertainmentBriefsCommunityEvents by Press Release - December 20, 2021 0 1 Pixabay photo Are you seeking help and encouragement after the death of a spouse, child, family member or close friend? St. James Lutheran Church, 230 2nd. Ave., St. James will provide GriefShare, a 13-session support group program, at 10 a.m. on Wednesdays from Jan. 12 through April 6, 2022. The program will be hosted by Bonnie Spiegel and Deacon James Lundgren, long-time Care Givers at St. James Lutheran Church and is offered free of charge to all members of the community seeking bereavement support — a warm and caring group “oasis” during their long journeys through grief. It is offered without cost, completely underwritten by a generous grant from St. James Funeral Home, owned and operated by the Maher family. Call 631-584-5212 for reservations and find more information at www.griefshare.org.