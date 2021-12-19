Ward Melville Patriots pound Bulldogs SportsVillage Times Herald by Bill Landon - December 19, 2021 0 4 1 of 19 Ward Melville senior forward Frank Carroll lays up for two in a home game against Lindenhurst Dec 17. Bill Landon Ward Melville head coach Alex Piccirillo confers with Michael Dargan in a home game against Lindenhurst Dec 17. Bill Landon Dylan Moore goes to the rim for the Patriots in a league II home game against Lindenhurst. Photo by Bill Landon Ward Melville sophomore Lorenzo Beaton with a put back for the Patriots at home against Lindenhurst. Bill Landon photo Ward Melville senior Jordan Goddard nails a triple for the Patriots in a league II home game against Lindenhurst. Bill Landon photo Ward Melville senior Tommy Engel banks 2 of his 27 points at home against Lindenhurst Dec 17. Bill Landon Ward Melville junior Ben Sano shoots for the Patriots in a 71-28 victory over Lindenhurst Dec 17. Bill Landon Dylan Moore looks for the rebound for the Patriots in a league II home game against Lindenhurst. Photo by Bill Landon Ward Melville sophomore Lorenzo Beaton lays up for two for the Patriots at home against Lindenhurst. Bill Landon photo Ward Melville center Josh Horvath scores in a league II matchup at home against Lindenhurst Dec 17. Photo by Bill Landon Ward Melville senior Josh Horvath with the put back for the Patriots in a league II matchup at home against Lindenhurst Dec 17. Bill Landon photo Ward Melville center Josh Horvath looks for the rebound in a league II matchup at home against Lindenhurst Dec 17. Photo by Bill Landon Dylan Moore battles in the paint for the Patriots in a League II home game against Lindenhurst. Photo by Bill Landon Ward Melville senior Michael Dargan drains a three-pointer Dec 17. Landon Ward Melville senior Tim Chu lets a three pointer fly at home against Lindenhurst Dec 17. Credit Bill Landon Ward Melville senior Tommy Ribaudo scores for the Patriots in a league II home game against Lindenhurst. Bill Landon Frank Carroll goes to the rim for the Patriots in a home game against Lindenhurst Dec 17. Bill Landon Ward Melville senior Tommy Ribaudo shoots for the Patriots in a league II home game against Lindenhurst. Bill Landon Ward Melville senior Tommy Ribaudo lays out for the shot in a league II home game against Lindenhurst. Bill Landon photo It was Tommy Engel who had the hot hand for the Patriots who scored seemingly from anywhere on the floor as the senior forward banked a team high 27 points for Ward Melville in a 71-28 victory over Lindenhurst. Engel drained seven three-pointers and netted three field goals to lead his team in the League II home game Dec 17. Senior Frank Carroll banked five from the floor and one from the line for 11 points, and Lorenzo Beaton scored seven. The win lifts the Patriots to 2-0 in league, 6-0 overall. The Patriots are back in action with a road game against Commack Dec 22. Tip-off is at 6:45 p.m.