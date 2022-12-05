Ward Melville Patriots pickoff Lindenhurst SportsVillage Times Herald by Bill Landon - December 5, 2022 0 28 1 of 22 Ward Melville senior Lorenzo Velez scores in a home game against Lindenhurst Dec. 2. Bill Landon photo Ward Melville junior Brady Reyling boxes out in a home game against Lindenhurst Dec. 2. Bill Landon photo Ward Melville junior Eddie Hughes shoots in a home game against Lindenhurst Dec. 2. Bill Landon photo Ward Melville junior Aidan Kilduff lays up for two in a home game against Lindenhurst Dec. 2. Bill Landon photo Ward Melville senior Lorenzo Velez scores in a home game against Lindenhurst Dec. 2. Bill Landon photo Ward Melville senior Lorenzo Beaton with a “rebound” in a home game against Lindenhurst Dec. 2. Bill Landon photo Rebound. Photo by Bill Landon Ward Melville junior Aidan Kilduff drains a trey in a home game against Lindenhurst Dec. 2. Bill Landon photo Ward Melville senior Ben Sano lays up for two in a home game against Lindenhurst Dec. 2. Bill Landon photo Ward Melville senior Ben Sano drives the lane in a home game against Lindenhurst Dec. 2. Bill Landon photo Ward Melville junior Aidan Kilduff drives the lane in a home game against Lindenhurst Dec. 2. Bill Landon photo Ward Melville junior Eddie Hughes drains a three pointer in a home game against Lindenhurst Dec. 2. Bill Landon photo Ward Melville senior Lorenzo Velez in traffic in a home game against Lindenhurst Dec. 2. Bill Landon photo Ward Melville junior Aidan Kilduff shoots in a home game against Lindenhurst Dec. 2. Bill Landon photo Ward Melville junior Aidan Kilduff drives the lane in a home game against Lindenhurst Dec. 2. Bill Landon photo Ward Melville junior Luke Chitkara scores in a home game against Lindenhurst Dec. 2. Bill Landon photo Ward Melville junior Tyler Jean-Noel takes flight in a home game against Lindenhurst Dec. 2. Bill Landon photo Ward Melville junior Brady Reyling goes to the rim in a home game against Lindenhurst Dec. 2. Bill Landon photo Ward Melville sophomore Neelesh Raghurama drives the baseline in a home game against Lindenhurst Dec. 2. Bill Landon photo Ward Melville sophomore Neelesh Raghurama with a jumper in a home game against Lindenhurst Dec. 2. Bill Landon photo Ward Melville junior Luke Chitkara fights for a rebound in a home game against Lindenhurst Dec. 2. Bill Landon photo Ward Melville junior Luke Chitkara drives the base line in a home game against Lindenhurst Dec. 2. Bill Landon photo Ward Melville set the tone of the game early, nearly shutting out Lindenhurst in the first eight minutes of play as the Patriots found their rhythm and outpaced their visitors, 54-27, in a non-league home game Dec. 2. Ward Melville junior Tyler Jean-Noel led the way for the Patriots with four field goals and two free throws for 10 points. Ben Sano added eight, along with Brady Reyling and Luke Chitkara, netting 7 points apiece. It was the Patriots’ second victory in as many games to launch their 2022-23 campaign. The team retakes the court when they host Connetquot to begin league play Dec. 12. Game time is scheduled for 5 p.m.