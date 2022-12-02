Port Jefferson Library to host Author Panel Arts & EntertainmentBook ReviewCommunityLibraryPort Times Record by Press Release - December 2, 2022 0 10 Registration is now open! The Port Jefferson Free Library, 100 Thompson St., Port Jefferson hosts an Author Panel featuring, from left, Sarah Beth Durst, Catherine Asaro and Kelley Skovron on Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 7 p.m. Join them for an evening filled with mystery, interstellar fantasy, misfit animals, and a ghost with a vengeance. Hear from these award-winning authors about their newly published novels, writing process, behind the scenes info, and more in this panel-style event. Moderated by Salvatore J. Filosa, Head of Technical Services and Marketing & Outreach Librarian, newly released titles to be discussed include: The Jigsaw Assassin, 2022, published by Baen Books, by Catherine Asaro (perfect for adult readers); The Shelterlings, 2022, published by Clarion Books of Harper Collins, by Sarah Beth Durst (perfect for kids); and The Ghost of Drowned Meadow, 2022, published by Scholastic, by Kelley Skovron (perfect for kids). The event is open to all. To register, call 631-473-0022 or visit portjefflibrary.org/authors.