Medford teen arrested for threatening LGBTQ classmates

Police & Fire
Times of Middle Country
by Press Release - December 6, 2022

File photo

Suffolk County Police arrested a Medford teenager on Dec. 6 after she threatened LGBTQ students at her Holtsville high school last week.

A 14-year-old female Eastern Suffolk BOCES Sequoya High School student texted derogatory comments regarding members of the LGBTQ community to another 14-year-old student at approximately 6:20 a.m. on December 1. She then sent messages threatening to kill or injure LGBTQ people at the school, as well as every girl at the school.

Following an investigation, the teen was arrested by Hate Crimes Unit detectives at the Fifth Precinct at 10:05 a.m. and charged with Aggravated Harassment 2nd Degree as a Hate Crime, a felony, and Making a Threat of Mass Harm, a misdemeanor. She was scheduled to be arraigned this afternoon at Suffolk County Family Court.

A criminal charge is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.