Mt. Sinai church to offer bereavement program

December 1, 2022

Are you apprehensive about the upcoming holidays? Feeling alone and missing the presence of a loved one? A workshop entitled "Grief and the Holidays" will be offered at Mt. Sinai Congregational Church, 233 North County Road, Mount Sinai on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 10 a.m. to noon by the Caring Ministry of MSUCC. All are welcome! Please call the church office at 631-473-1582, or email [email protected] to register.