Ward Melville Heritage Organization hosts a Summer Soirée to remember

WMHO's 2023 Honorees, Olivia and Harlan Fischer, Sally Lynch and Nicole Sarno
Adrienne Owen, Greg Eisenstein and Andy Sperling
Catherine and Ernie Canadeo
Charlie Lefkowitz and Christopher Kent
Christopher Kent and Cathy and Robert Creighton
Dr. Richard Rugen, Gloria Rocchio, Harlan Fischer, Olivia Fischer
Dr. Richard Rugen, Mrs & Mr. Ridolfi and Gloria Snyder
Dr. Richard Rugen, Sally Lynch and Katharine Griffiths
Scene from 2023 WMHO's Summer Soiree
Scene from 2023 WMHO's Summer Soiree
Scene from 2023 WMHO's Summer Soiree
Duffy and Kathleen Mich
Gerilyn and Peter Lessings
Scene from 2023 WMHO's Summer Soiree
Gloria and Mark Snyder
Hope Kinney, Gloria Snyder and Gloria Rocchio
Jonathan Kornreich, Gloria Rocchio, Wayne and Nicole Sarno and Kara Hahn
L to R - Dan Panico, Ernie Canadeo, Catherine Canadeo, Jonathan Kornreich, Morgan Pius, Lisa Pius, Richard Rocchio, Gloria Rocchio, Linda Rugen, Richard Rugen
L to R - Jay Weber, Liz Williamson, Kathy Griffiths, Sarah Haddock, Jeff Rosenweig, Corie LeBlanc, Chris Buettner, Scott Leible, Jen Leible
Linda and Anthony D'Ambrosi
Linda Rugen
Lisa and Chuck Lohmann
Lisa Pius, Olga Belleau and Morgan Pius
Michael and Marie Ardolino, Laura Manuel, Olivia and Harlan Fischer
Mr. & Mrs. Ferentinos
Mr. and Mrs. Richey
Nicole Sarno and Hope Kinney
Scott Leible and Corie LeBlanc
The Simmons Family
Top Row - Michael and Jennifer Brescia, Michael and Stephanie Gress, Michael and Kristen Damiano Bottom Row - Thoman Manuel and Laura Manuel, Olivia and Harlan Fischer, Shannon and Michael Cooley

The Ward Melville Heritage Organization (WMHO) kicked off the season with their annual Summer Soirée fundraiser at the Three Village Inn on June 22. The event honored outstanding members of the community including Olivia and Harlan Fischer, Katharine Griffiths, Sally Lynch, Nicole Sarno, and awarded posthumously, philanthropist Judi Betts and featured a live auction.

The primary purpose of the fundraising efforts was to support the restoration of the 20’ wooden eagle that is affixed to the pediment above the Stony Brook Post Office. This beloved local and national treasure has flapped its wings every hour on the hour for over 80 years. 

