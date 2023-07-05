Times … and dates: July 6 to July 13, 2023

Ongoing

Huntington Summer Arts Festival

Heckscher Park’s Chapin Rainbow Stage, 2 Prime Ave., Huntington hosts the Huntington Arts Council’s 58th annual Summer Arts Festival with music, theater and dance Wednesdays through Sundays from July 1 to 30. Free. Bring seating. For the full schedule, visit www.huntingtonarts.org. 631-271-8423

Thursday July 6

Harborside Concerts

The Village of Port Jefferson kicks off its annual Harborside concerts at the Show Mobile at Harborfront Park, 101-A East Broadway, Port Jefferson at 7 p.m. with a performance by Solid 70s. Bring seating. 631-473-4724 www.portjeff.com

Dennis Cannataro Concert Series

The Dennis Cannataro Family Summer Concert Series returns to the Smithtown Library, 1 North Country Road, Smithtown with a concert by Just Sixties tonight at 7:30 p.m. with a preshow at 7 p.m. Bring seating. 631-360-2480 ext. 150

Northport Community Band

The Northport Community Band will host a concert at the Robert W. Krueger Bandshell in Northport Village Park tonight, July 13, July 20 and July 27 starting at 8:30 p.m. Bring seating. Rain location is Northport High School. www.ncb59.org

Music Behind the Barn

Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead hosts a free outdoor concert featuring Black and Sparrow at the historic Naugles Barn from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Guests are encouraged to bring a picnic and seating. No registration required. 631-298-5292

Friday July 7

Musical Moments

Musical Moments in Kings Park return to Russ Savatt Park, 14 Main St., Kings Park from 7:30 to 9 p.m. tonight with a free concert by Endless Summer, courtesy of the Kings Park Civic Association. Bring seating. 516-319-0672

Happenings on Main Street

Northport Arts Coalition continues its Happenings on Main Street series, free concerts at the Northport Village Park Gazebo at the harbor at 7 p.m., with a performance by Ashley Monique Menard (opener Jasmine Goare) Bring seating. 631-261-1872, www.northportarts.org

Long Island Comedy Festival

The 17th Annual Long Island Comedy Festival returns to Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson at 8 p.m. for yet another hilarious installment featuring top comedians from around the country including Dennis Rooney, “Banjo” Les Bayer, Kendra Cunningham, Mick Thomas, and John Zeigler. Tickets are $49. To order, call 631-928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

Saturday July 8

Early Summer Seasonal Stroll

Caumsett State Historic Park Preserve, 25 Lloyd Harbor Road, Huntington hosts a seasonal stroll from 9:45 to 11:45 a.m. with a focus on summer wildflowers. $4 per person. Adults only. Advance reservations required by calling 631-423-1770.

Antique & Working Truck Show

The Long Island Chapter of the American Truck Historical Society presents its 21st annual Antique, Classic & Working Truck Show today and July 9 at 5951 Sound Ave., Riverhead from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Held in conjunction with the Long Island Antique Power Association’s 31st Annual Antique Farm Tractor Show & and Hit & Miss Engine Run with garden and large tractor pulls, truck and engine exhibits, kids corner and craft vendors. Admission is $10 adults, children under 12 free. 631-339-3065.

Sherwood-Jayne House Tour

Preservation Long Island will host tours of the Sherwood-Jayne House (c. 1730), 55 Old Post Road, Setauket at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. with a self-guided tour at noon. The house contains period furnishings and features original late eighteenth-century hand-painted floral wall frescoes. Tickets are $10, $5 children ages 6 to 15, under age 6 free at www.preservationlongisland.org/tours.

Rocky Point Garden Tour

Rocky Point Civic Association will host its annual Rocky Point Garden Tour from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets are available at Flowers on Broadway, 43 Broadway, Rocky Point and Heritage Paint, 637 Route 25A, Rocky Point. $20 per person, children under 12 free w/parent. 631-521-5726

Heckscher Museum turns 103

In honor of the 103rd anniversary of the Heckscher Museum of Art, 2 Prime Ave., Huntington, the community is invited to enjoy free admission today and July 9 from noon to 5 p.m. August Heckscher and his wife, Anna, dedicated the Heckscher Museum to the people of Huntington, “and especially the children,” on July 10, 1920. 631-380-3230

Corn Festival & Pow Wow

Join the Setalcott Nation for their 16th annual Corn Festival & Pow Wow at the Setauket Elementary School, 134 Main St., Setauket today and July 9 from noon to 6 p.m. The weekend will feature Aztec Dancers, Taino Dancers, storytelling, specialty dances, flute players, traditional drums and audience participation. Grand Entry at noon. Bring seating. Free will donation. 917-415-5139, 631-698-5517

Saturdays at Six Concert

All Souls Church, 61 Main St., Stony Brook continues its Saturdays at Six concert series with a performance by Tom Manuel and the Gospel Road ensemble at 6 p.m. The group brings together a wonderful mix of some of the most impressive performers from the scenes of jazz, bluegrass, country, gospel and western traditions. Free. Call 631-655-7798 for more information.

Concert on the Lawn

As part of its annual Summer Concert Series, The North Shore Community Band will present an outdoor concert at Wading River Congregational Church, 2057 North Country Road, Wading River at 7 p.m. Enjoy an evening of patriotic favorites. www.northshorecommunityband.org

Sunday July 9

Antique & Working Truck Show

See July 8 listing.

Heckscher Museum turns 103

See July 8 listing.

Corn Festival & Pow Wow

See July 8 listing.

Mustang and Shelby Car Show

Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport will host a car show by the Mustang and Shelby Club of Long Island on the Great Lawn from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visitors pay only museum admission of $10 adults, $9 students and seniors, $7 children 12 and under, which includes estate-grounds access. 631-371-1432

Weaving Demonstrations

Huntington Historical Society (HHS) will host Historic Weaving Demonstrations at The Arsenal, 425 Park Ave., Huntington on today and Aug. 13 from 1 to 4 p.m. HHS Curator Emily Werner will be weaving a historic plain weave linen fabric just like the linen sheeting and chemise exhibited in the Society’s current exhibit From Farm to Fabric: Early Woven Textiles of Long Island at the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Building. Free. 631-427-7045

Northport Garden Tour

Join the Northport Historical Society for its 2023 Summer Splendor Garden Tour from noon to 4 p.m. Enjoy a one-of-a-kind summer experience as you explore the gardens of homeowners in and around Northport on this self-guided tour with refreshments and raffles. Fee is $45 in advance, $50 day of event. 631-757-9859, www.northporthistorical.org

Ray Lambiase in Concert

The Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame, 97 Main St., Stony Brook will host a concert by Ray Lambiase from 3 to 4 p.m. Free with admission to the museum. For more information, call 689-5888 or visit www.limusichalloffame.org.

Wind Down Sundays

The popular summer concert series continues at Hap’s historic Red Barn at Frank Melville Memorial Park, 1 Old Field Road, Setauket with Eric Dubin and the Whiskey Crows at 5:30 p.m. Bring seating. 631-689-6146, www.frankmelvillepark.org

Summer Concert on the Green

Summer concerts are back in front of the Stony Brook Post Office at the Stony Brook Village Center, 111 Main Street, Stony Brook from 7 to 8:30 p.m. every Sunday through Aug. 20, courtesy of the Ward Melville Heritage Organization. This week’s concert features the Just Sixties Band. Free. Bring seating. 631-751-2244, www.wmho.org

Monday July 10

Monday on Main

The Kings Park Chamber of Commerce presents Monday on Main from 6 to 9 p.m. Enjoy an antique car show, Art in the Park, live musical performances, rides and games for the kids. 631-269-7678, www.kingsparkli.com

Northport Fireman’s Fair

The Northport Volunteer Fire Department will hold their 97th annual Firemen’s Fair today through July 15 from 7 to 11 p.m. at the fire department grounds on Steers Ave, off of Ocean Ave in Northport. The six day event will feature carnival rides by Blue Sky Amusements, festival food, carnival games and more. 631-261-7504

Civic Association Meeting

Sound Beach Civic Association will hold a meeting at the Sound Beach Firehouse, 152 Sound Beach Blvd., Sound Beach at 7:30 p.m. On the agenda is the NYS Citizen Preparedness Corps Training Program. All are welcome. For more information call 631-744-6952.

Tuesday July 11

Northport Fireman’s Fair

See July 10 listing.

Job Fair heads to PJS

Comsewogue Public Library, 170 Terryville Road, Port Jefferson Station hosts a Job Fair on Tuesday, July 11 from 10 a.m. to noon. Meet job recruiters from Stony Brook University, New York State Police, AHRC Suffolk, American Regent, Options for Community Living, SCO of Family Services, U.S. Army and many more at this event offered by the Suffolk County One-Stop Employment Center. Bring a resume and dress to impress. No registration is required. 631-928-1212

NSJC Social Club event

North Shore Jewish Center Social Club, 385 Old Town Road, Port Jefferson Station invites the community to come dance and enjoy the wonderful songs of one of Long Island’s favorite singers and entertainer Susan Capri in the Social Hall at 11 a.m. Bagels, cream cheese and coffee will be served. $5 per person, $4 members. 631-928-3737

Community Band Concert

The Smithtown Community Band continues its 37th annual concert series, By Land, Sea, & Sky, on the grounds of the Smithtown Historical Society’s Frank Brush Barn, 211 E. Main St., Smithtown at 8 p.m. Free. Bring seating. 631-275-0443

Concerts at The Gazebo

Enjoy Tuesday night concerts at The Gazebo, 127 Smithtown Blvd., Nesconset through Aug. 15 kicking off with That 70s Band tonight at 7 p.m. Rain dates are the next day. 631-672-5197, www.nesconsetchamber.org

Wednesday July 12

Northport Fireman’s Fair

See July 10 listing.

Sunset Concerts

Greater Port Jefferson Arts Council continues its Sunset Concerts at Harborfront Park, 101-A East Broadway, Port Jefferson from 6:30 to 8 p.m. with Quarterhorse. Held rain or shine. Bring seating. 631-473-5220, www.gpjac.org

Paint Night Wednesday

Join the Port Jefferson Station-Terryville Chamber of Commerce for Paint Night with One River School of Art & Design at the Chamber Train Car Park, corner of Nesconset Highway and Route 112, Port Jefferson Station from 7 to 9 p.m. $10 per person. Reservations required. 631-821-1313, www.PJSTChamber.com

Music Under the Stars

Middle Country Public Library, 101 Eastwood Blvd., Centereach celebrates summer with its Music Under the Stars concert series in its parking lot featuring Bon Journey (Bon Jovi and Journey Tribute) at 7 p.m. Food trucks will be on hand for attendees to grab a bite to eat, Bring seating. 631-585-9393

Thursday July 13

Northport Community Band

See July 6 listing.

Northport Fireman’s Fair

See July 10 listing.

Art History Lecture

The Reboli Center for Art and History, 64 Main St., Stony Brook hosts a free art history lecture with award winning artist and Art History enthusiast, Kevin McEvoy from 6:30 to 8 p.m. McEvoy will discuss Brunelleschi and the creation of Duomo. Light snacks will be served for your enjoyment. No reservations required. 631-751-7707

Music Behind the Barn

Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead hosts a free outdoor concert featuring the Yazoo Brothers at the historic Naugles Barn from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Enjoy the music and the beautiful North Fork sunset over the farm fields. Guests are encouraged to bring their own picnics, blankets, and chairs to set out on the field. No registration required. 631-298-5292

Summer SWAP Concert

The Jazz Loft, 275 Christian Ave., Stony Brook continues its “Summer Stage With a Purpose” (Summer SWAP) concerts on its front lawn from 6 to 8 p.m. with Nikos Chatzitsakos Tiny Big Band. Guests may purchase refreshments in the Basie Garden beside the venue. Bring seating. 631-751-1895, www.thejazzloft.org

Dennis Cannataro Concert Series

The Dennis Cannataro Family Summer Concert Series returns to the Smithtown Library, 1 North Country Road, Smithtown with a concert by Any Way You Want It tonight at 7:30 p.m. with a preshow at 7 p.m. Bring seating. 631-360-2480 ext. 150

Harborside Concerts

The Village of Port Jefferson continues its annual Harborside concerts at the Show Mobile at Harborfront Park, 101-A East Broadway, Port Jefferson on Thursdays at 7 p.m. with a performance by the Bangos. Bring seating. 631-473-4724

Theater

‘Macbeth’

The Carriage House Players continue their 34th annual Summer Shakespeare Festival in the mansion courtyard of the Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport with Macbeth on Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 7 p.m. from July 7 to Aug. 6 Tickets are $20, $15 children under 12 at www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

‘Escape to Margaritaville’

Up next at the John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport is Escape to Margaritaville from July 13 to Aug. 27. This upbeat and energetic new musical features all your favorite Jimmy Buffett classics including “Volcano,” “Fins,”,“Cheeseburger in Paradise,” and of course “Margaritaville.” Tickets range from $80 to $85. To order, call 631-261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

‘Laughter on the 23rd Floor’

Minstrel Players presents Neil Simon’s Laughter on the 23rd Floor at Trinity Episcopal Church’s Houghton Hall, 130 Main St., Northport on July 22 and 29 at 8 p.m. and July 23 and 30 at 3 p.m. Tickets are $20 adults, $15 seniors and students. To order call 516-361-7232.

Film

‘Tower to the People’

Join the Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington in celebrating Nikolas Tesla’s birthday with a screening of Tower to the People on July 10 at 7:30 p.m. Discover the truth about Nikola Tesla’s most ambitious experiment for humanity at a lab called Wardenclyffe in Shoreham. Featuring Q&A with filmmaker Joseph Sikorski and Jane Alcorn of the Tesla Science Center at Wardenclyffe. Tickets are $25, $20 members. www.cinemaartscentre.org.

‘I Now Take Up My Pen’

Join the Port Jefferson Documentary Series and the Historical Society of Port Jefferson for a special screening of I Now Take Up My Pen, the heart-wrenching tale of two Long Island brothers who fought in the Civil War, at Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson on July 10 at 7:30 p.m. followed by a Q&A. Preceded by a reception downstairs at Griswold’s Cafe (cash bar) from 6 to 7 p.m. and a musical performance by Fairchild and Becherer at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 in advance at www.portjeffdocumentaryseries.com or at the door (cash only). 631-473-5220

‘Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein’

As part of its Comic Gems series, the Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington will screen Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein on July 12 at 7 p.m. with an introduction from film historian Glenn Andreiev. Tickets are $15, $10 members. www.cinemaartscentre.org.