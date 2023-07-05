Kids Korner: July 6 to July 13, 2023

PROGRAMS

Pokemon Parade

The Whaling Museum, 301 Main St. Cold Spring Harbor kicks off its Friday Summer Fun Workshops with a Pokemon Parade on July 7 at noon and again at 2 p.m. Did you know many Pokemon are based on real-life marine creatures? Discover how whales, sharks, and other animals inspired some of your favorite Pokemon. Learn how to play a unique version of this card game, using animal facts to gain points. Then, design and create your very own pocket monster and exclusive card to go with it. Admission fee + $10. Register at www.cshwhalingmuseum.org. 631-367-3418.

What’s Doing the Blooming?

Caleb Smith State Park Preserve, 581 W. Jericho Turnpike, Smithtown hosts a family program, What’s Doing the Blooming?, on July 8 from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Join the park staff in search of summer-blooming wildflowers. $4 per person. Call 631-265-1054 for reservations.

Pop-Up Saturday event

The Ward Melville Heritage Organization kicks off its 2023 Pop-Up Saturdays series with a visit from Uncle Tony’s Reptile Shack in the Stony Brook Village Center’s Inner Court, 97 Main St., Stony Brook on July 8 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Come meet snakes, lizards, tortoises, and more during this fun interactive and educational event. Free. 631-751-2244

Magic of Amore

Long Island State Parks Summer Entertainment hosts a Magic of Amore’s magic show at Sunken Meadow State Park, Sunken Meadow State Parkway, Kings Park on July 9 at 2 p.m. Colorful handkerchiefs turn to magic canes and objects materialize out of thin air in this amazing show that will astound you no matter your age! Free. Bring seating. 631-269-4333

All About Bees

Frank Melville Memorial Park, 1 Old Field Road, Setauket continues its 2023 Family Summer Program series on July 11 from 11 a.m. to noon. Learn how important and special bees are with the park’s beekeeper Matt Kenyon. Meet at Hap’s Red Barn. Free. 631-689-6146

Giant Game & Big Voice Day

Join Emma Clark Library, 120 Main St., Setauket on the Library lawn for an afternoon of fun & games on July 12 from 4 to 6 pm. Try your hand at games such as Giant versions of Connect 4, Scrabble, and Checkers. Move and balance with Twister. Sing your heart out with karaoke. Or spin the prize wheel! Families with babies and children up to 6th grade welcome. No registration required. 631-941-4080

Summer Drop-In Workshop

Heckscher Museum of Art, 2 Prime Ave., Huntington hosts a Summer Drop-In Workshop for kids ages 5 to 10 on July 13 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Learn about the artwork of Becky Suss on view in the Raise the Roof: The Home in Art exhibition and then create your own mini masterpieces collage as you explore different textures and styles of art! Program will be held both in the Museum and in Heckscher Park. Fee is $10 per child payable at the door. Parents are free. 631-380-3230

FILM

‘Luca’

Heritage Park, 633 Mount Sinai-Coram Road, Mount Sinai kicks off its Movies in the Moonlight series with a screening of Luca on July 7 at 8:30 p.m. Presented by the North Shore Youth Council and Suffolk County Legislator Sarah Anker. Bring seating. 631-403-4846

‘Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure’

Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington continues its Cinema for Kids! series with a screening of Pee-Wee’s Bog Adventure on July 9 at noon. Pee-wee Herman, an eccentric child-like man, loves his red bicycle and will not sell it to his envious neighbor, Francis. While Pee-wee visits his friend Dottie, the bike is stolen. Thinking his bike is at the Alamo, Pee-wee sets off on a manic cross-country odyssey to recover it. Rated PG. Tickets are $12, $5 children 12 and under. www.cinemaartscentre.org.

‘Sing 2’

As part of its Movies on the Harbor series at Harborfront Park, 101-A East Broadway, Port Jefferson, the Village of Port Jefferson presents a screening of Sing 2 on July 11 at dusk. Rain date is the next evening. 631-473-4724

THEATER

‘Seussical Jr.’

Smithtown Performing Arts Center presents an outdoor production of Seussical Jr. on the grounds of the Smithtown Historical Society, 239 E. Main St., Smithtown from July 8 to Aug. 17. Horton the Elephant, the Cat in the Hat, JoJo, Gertrude McFuzz, Mayzie La Bird and all of your favorite Dr. Seuss characters spring to life onstage in this fantastical musical extravaganza. Tickets are $18 per person. To order, call 800-595-4849 or visit www.smithtownpac.org.

‘Goldilocks & The Show Biz Bears’

Up next at Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson is Goldilocks & The Show Biz Bears from July 7 to July 29 with a sensory sensitive performance on July 9. Join them for a delightful re-telling of the famous story as Goldilocks, a Campfire Bluebird Pioneer Scout Girl, joins up with the three nicest show-biz bears you’d ever hope to meet. Along with Granny Locks and Wolf Hunter, Forest Ranger, the crew foil the villainous plans of Billy de Goat Gruff. Don’t miss this hysterical musical melodrama about safety! All seats are $12. To order, call 631-928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

‘Cinderella’

The John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport presents Cinderella, the beloved tale of a young girl’s magical night at the Royal Ball where she meets and briefly loses her true Prince Charming, from July 22 to Aug. 27. Only his quest to find the perfect fit for the glass slipper left behind will reunite them. All seats are $20. To order, call 631-261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.