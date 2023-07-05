Reboli Center to host Summer Sip & Paint Party

Join the Reboli Center for Art & History, 64 Main St., Stony Brook for a Summer Sip and Paint party with returning instructor, Linda Davison Matheus on Wednesday, July 12 from 6:30 to 9 p.m. For this paint party, the subject matter will be Joseph Reboli’s Summer Sunset. No previous experience is required to attend, suitable for all levels. Participants over the age of 21 will be offered their choice of white or red wine. A $45 registration fee includes all materials along with drinks and snacks. To register, call 631-751-7707 or email [email protected].