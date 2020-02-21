Ward Melville Girls Basketball Advances to Semifinals

Ward Melville Girls Basketball Advances to Semifinals

Ward Melville sophomore Jamie Agostino scores from long distance in a 58-56 victory over East Islip Feb.19. Photo by Bill Landon
Freshman Julia Greek nails a three pointer for the Patriots at home in a Class AA quarterfinal win against East Islip Feb. 19. Photo by Bill Landon
Freshman Julia Greek drains a fade-away three pointer for the Patriots in a Class AA quarterfinal win against East Islip Feb. 19. Photo by Bill Landon
Freshman Julia Greek drives the baseline for the Patriots in a Class AA quarterfinal win against East Islip Feb. 19. Photo by Bill Landon
Senior Molly Cronin lets a three pointer fly for the Patriots in victory over East Islip Feb. 19. Photo by Bill Landon
Senior Molly Cronin lays up for two for the Patriots in a Class AA quarterfinal victory over East Islip Feb. 19. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville sophomore Jamie Agostino scores for the Patriots in a 58-56 victory over East Islip Feb.19. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior Morgan Wenzler with a put back for the Patriots in a Class AA quarterfinal victory against East Islip Feb. 19. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior Morgan Wenzler sinks a free throw for the Patriots in a Class AA quarterfinal victory against East Islip Feb. 19. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior Morgan Wenzler battles down low in a Class AA quarterfinal 58-56 victory over East Islip Feb. 19. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior Morgan Wenzler with a jumper for the Patriots in a Class AA quarterfinal victory over East Islip Feb. 19. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior Sarah Bucher scores two for the Patriots in a Class AA quarterfinal win at home Feb. 19. Photo by Bill Landon
Senior Sarah Bucher scores two for the Patriots in a Class AA quarterfinal win at home Feb. 19. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior Sarah Bucher shoots from the top of the key in a Class AA quarterfinal 58-56 victory at home Feb. 19. Photo by Bill Landon
Senior Sarah Bucher goes to the rim for the Patriots in a Class AA quarterfinal win at home Feb. 19. Photo by Bill Landon
The Ward Melville Patriots celebrate after defeating East Islip 58-56 to advance to the semi-finals in Class AA. Photo by Bill Landon

Ward Melville led by 14 points at one point, only to have East Islip rally back in the third quarter to retake the lead by two in a Class AA quarterfinal. The Patriots held off the late game surge by the Lady Redmen holding on to win it, 58-56, at home Feb. 19.

Ward Melville senior Morgan Wenzler battled in the paint leading her team in rebounds along with several put-backs to top the scoring chart with 18 points. Julia Greek, a freshman, did her damage from long distance draining three triples, a field goal and three from the charity stripe netting 14 points. Senior Sarah Bucher had a triple and five from the floor for 13, and teammate Jamie Agostino, a sophomore, banked nine.

The win propels the Patriots (No. 5 seed) to the semi-final round where they’ll square off against top seeded Northport at Centereach High School Feb. 22. Tickets can be purchased for $8 online at gofan.co/app/school/NYSPHSAAXI or purchased at the gate for $10, cash only.

Game time is 2:30 p.m.

