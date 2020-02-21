Ward Melville Girls Basketball Advances to Semifinals
Ward Melville led by 14 points at one point, only to have East Islip rally back in the third quarter to retake the lead by two in a Class AA quarterfinal. The Patriots held off the late game surge by the Lady Redmen holding on to win it, 58-56, at home Feb. 19.
Ward Melville senior Morgan Wenzler battled in the paint leading her team in rebounds along with several put-backs to top the scoring chart with 18 points. Julia Greek, a freshman, did her damage from long distance draining three triples, a field goal and three from the charity stripe netting 14 points. Senior Sarah Bucher had a triple and five from the floor for 13, and teammate Jamie Agostino, a sophomore, banked nine.
The win propels the Patriots (No. 5 seed) to the semi-final round where they’ll square off against top seeded Northport at Centereach High School Feb. 22. Tickets can be purchased for $8 online at gofan.co/app/school/NYSPHSAAXI or purchased at the gate for $10, cash only.
Game time is 2:30 p.m.