Obituaries for the Week of 02/20/20

Linda Gould Dwyer

Linda Gould Dwyer, of East Setauket, died Jan. 1. She was 71.

She was born Jan. 27, 1948, in Port Jefferson and was the daughter of Evelyn and James Gould.

Dwyer was an administrator for Ann Gordon speech pathology in Stony Brook, and in her free time she enjoyed drawing and singing. She was also considered a spiritual woman.

Left to cherish her memory are her son, Thomas; sisters, Joanne and Cari; along with other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Kerry, and her parents.

Services were held at Bryant Funeral Home, Jan. 7 with the Rev. Barbara Rispoli officiating. Interment followed in the Oak Hill Cemetery in Stony Brook.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Bryant Funeral Home of Setauket. People can visit www.bryantfh.com to sign the online guest book.

Contributions made to the North Shore Animal League in memory of her would be appreciated.

James Autino

James Autino, of Hauppauge, died Jan. 19. He was 63.

He was born Dec. 9, 1956, in Brooklyn, and was the son of Gloria and Vincent Autino.

James was an office administrator for IBM, and in his free time he loved carpentry, guitars, baseball and spending time with his family.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Patricia; along with Jim’s children and grandchildren: Christine Varvaro (Jason) and grandson Liam; Diana; Jimmy (Megan), granddaughters Andi and Natalie; Dan (Courtney) and grandsons Thomas, Ryan and Danny; Jim’s stepchildren: Brian, Trisha (Mike) (Mikie and Dominic); Kevin (Danielle) (daughter Kaydence); along with many other family and friends.

Services were held at Infant Jesus R.C. Church in Port Jefferson Jan. 23. Committal services were held in private.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Bryant Funeral Home of Setauket. People can visit www.bryantfh.com to sign the online guest book.

Lenore Prizzi

Lenore Prizzi, of Setauket, died Jan. 4. She was 83.

She was born June 15, 1936, in Setauket, and was the daughter of Anna and Luciano Ardizzone.

Lenore was a homemaker.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Gasper; daughter, Deborah; son, Jack (Judy); grandchildren, Jackie (Nicholas), Leanne (Frederick) and Louis; along with many other family and friends.

Services were held at the Bryant Funeral Home Jan. 9. Interment followed in the Calverton National Cemetery.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Bryant Funeral Home of Setauket. People can visit www.bryantfh.com to sign the online guest book.

Contributions made to the St. Jude’s Children Hospital in memory of her would be appreciated.