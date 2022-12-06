Wanted for South Setauket Petit Larceny Police & Fire by Press Release - December 6, 2022 0 2 File photo Do you recognize this man? Photo from SCPD Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who stole allegedly stole merchandise from Target, located at 255 Pond Path in South Setauket on Sept. 3 at approximately 9 p.m Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.