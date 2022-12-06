Wanted for Selden Petit Larceny Police & Fire by Press Release - December 6, 2022 0 3 Do you recognize this man? Photo from SCPD Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly stole merchandise from Target, located at 307 Independence Plaza in Selden, on Nov. 13 at approximately 9:20 p.m. The items stolen had a value of $370. Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.