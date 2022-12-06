Medford man arrested for stealing catalytic converter Police & Fire by Press Release - December 6, 2022 0 9 Suffolk County police car. File photo Suffolk County Police arrested a Medford man on Dec. 5 for allegedly stealing a catalytic converter from a vehicle parked outside of a Shirley residence the same day. Seventh Precinct officers responded to a 911 call reporting a man stealing a catalytic converter from a neighbor’s 1998 Ford truck on Decator Avenue, near Belmont Street, at 11:52 a.m. The man fled the scene prior to police arrival, but a 2008 minivan matching the suspect’s vehicle description was located a short time later on Moriches Middle Island Road in Shirley. The driver, Jason Labbe, was arrested without incident. Labbe, 45, was charged with Grand Larceny 3rd Degree, Criminal Mischief 3rd Degree, Possession of Burglar’s Tools, and two counts of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 5th Degree. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Seventh Squad at 631-852-8752.