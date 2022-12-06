Farmingville man pleads guilty to burglarizing occupied home Police & Fire by Press Release - December 6, 2022 0 12 File photo Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced on Dec. 2 that Seyquan Patron pleaded guilty to Burglary in the Second Degree for breaking into a Middle Island residence while a 14-year-old child was home alone. Seyquan Patron “This defendant not only broke into the victim’s home but also terrorized the 14-year-old child that was home at the time,” said DA Tierney. “Thanks to the great work and quick response from the SCPD, we were able to hold this defendant responsible for his actions.” In October of 2021, shortly after coming home from school, the 14-year-old victim received a call from her mother, who told her that she received a Ring doorbell notification that a strange man was at their front door. After hearing banging on the back door, the child locked herself in a bathroom while her mother called 911. Shortly thereafter, the victim heard the defendant rummaging through the house. Patron then pushed open the bathroom door where the girl was hiding. Patron grabbed her by the wrist, took her phone and dragged her out of the bathroom. The defendant then continued to rummage through the house, allowing the victim to run downstairs in an attempt to escape. Patron chased her down the stairs. Eventually the victim was able to get out the front door and run to arriving police officers. Patron escaped out of the back of the house and fled. A cell phone recovered in the home helped identify Patron and also contained evidence of his planning of the crime. Additional evidence included the matching of Patron’s DNA to DNA obtained on items, including a mask, hat, and gloves, recovered during the investigation by the Suffolk County Police Department. Patron will be sentenced as a prior violent felony offender. In 2012, he was convicted of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree and Attempted Burglary in the First Degree. Patron pleaded guilty on to Burglary in the Second Degree and Endangering the Welfare of a Child. He is scheduled for sentencing on January 3, 2022. Criminal complaints and indictments are merely accusatory instruments. Defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty. No one is above the law.