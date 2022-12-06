Crime alert: Puppy stolen from Huntington Station pet store AnimalsCommunityPolice & FireTimes of Huntington-Northport by Press Release - December 6, 2022 0 33 Do you recognize this man? Photo from SCPD This puppy was stolen on Dec. 6. Do you recognize this man? Photo from SCPD Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are investigating the theft of a puppy from a Huntington Station pet store. A man allegedly stole a male Havanese puppy from Selmer’s Pet Land, located at 125 East Jericho Turnpike, on Dec. 6 at approximately 12:35 p.m. by placing the dog inside a backpack. The man was described as white, approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall and was wearing a purple jacket and yamaka. He possibly fled on a bicycle. The puppy, which is approximately 3 months old, is microchipped. Detectives are asking anyone with information on this incident to call the Second Squad at 631-854-8252.