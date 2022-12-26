Wanted for Riverhead grand larceny Police & Fire by Press Release - December 26, 2022 0 18 Do you recognize this man? Photo from SCPD Do you recognize this man? Photo from SCPD Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and the Riverhead Town Police Department is seeking the public’s help to identify and locate two men who allegedly stole merchandise from a Riverhead store in August. Two men allegedly stole rubber aluminum and floor enamel, valued at approximately $1,300, from Home Depot, located at 1550 Old Country Road, on August 26. The suspects fled in a white van. Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.