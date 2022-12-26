Wanted for Lake Grove petit larceny Police & Fire by Press Release - December 26, 2022 0 3 Photo from SCPD Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking two men who allegedly stole from a Lake Grove store in October. Two men allegedly stole assorted merchandise from Dick’s Sporting Goods, located at the Smith Haven Mall, at approximately 5 p.m. on October 23. The merchandise was valued at approximately $730. They fled the scene in a gold sedan. Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.