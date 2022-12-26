Wanted for Middle Island grand larceny Police & Fire by Press Release - December 26, 2022 0 3 Do you recognize this man? Photo from SCPD Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a man who allegedly stole merchandise from a Middle Island store. A man allegedly stole more than $25,000 worth of jewelry from a locked case at Walmart, located at 750 Middle Country Road, on November 5 at approximately 8:20 p.m. Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.