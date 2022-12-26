Wanted for Riverhead grand larceny Police & Fire by Press Release - December 26, 2022 0 6 1 of 4 Photo from SCPD Photo from SCPD Photo from SCPD Photo from SCPD Just released! Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Riverhead Town Police are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate two men who allegedly stole from a Riverhead store in July. Two men allegedly stole electrical wire from Lowe’s Home Improvement, located at 1461 Old Country Road, on July 30. The merchandise was valued at approximately $2,775. Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.