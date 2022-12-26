Wanted for Selden grand larceny Police & Fire by Press Release - December 26, 2022 0 6 Do you recognize this man? Photo from SCPD Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly stole merchandise from a Selden store. A man allegedly stole two lawn mowers, a power washer, and a cultivator, from Home Depot, located at 401 Independence Plaza, on October 24 at approximately 1 p.m. The merchandise has a combined value of approximately $1,500. Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.