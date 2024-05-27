Wanted for Mount Sinai Criminal Mischief

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the woman who allegedly damaged property in Mount Sinai earlier this month.

A woman allegedly attempted to remove a large vase from the yard of a home, located on Mount Sinai-Coram Road, on May 21. The vase broke as the woman dragged it.

