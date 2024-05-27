Man killed in single-vehicle crash in Shirley

Suffolk County Police Seventh Squad detectives are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a man in Shirley on May 26.

Iran Palmer was driving a 2015 Infiniti Q50 southbound on William Floyd Parkway, just north of Robinwood Drive, when he lost control of the vehicle, which struck a metal guardrail and overturned multiple times at approximately 10:15 p.m. Palmer, 38, of Farmingville, was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner. He was the sole occupant of the vehicle at the time of the crash.

The Infiniti was impounded for a safety check. Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the Seventh Squad at 631-852-

8752.