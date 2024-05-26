Police officer rescues three dogs from Rocky Point house fire

A Suffolk County Police officer rescued three dogs that were trapped inside a house that was on fire in Rocky Point on May 26.

Seventh Precinct Officer Matthew Ingui responded to a 911 call reporting a house fire, located on Magnolia Drive, and saw three dogs through the window of the residence at 5:09 p.m. Officer Ingui smashed the window of the home and was able to pull the three dogs to safety. The residents of the home were not in the residence at the time of the fire and there were no injuries reported.

Several fire departments, including Rocky Point, Ridge, Sound Beach, Miller Place and Wading River all responded to the scene. The cause of the fire is believed to be non-criminal at this time.