Wanted for Melville Grand Larceny

Just released! Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate three people who allegedly stole merchandise from a Melville store.

Two men and a woman allegedly stole 15 North Face jackets, valued at approximately $5,700, from Public Lands, a store located at 870 Walt Whitman Road on January 17 at approximately 1:40 p.m. The men were described as Black and in their 30s and the woman was described as Black and in her 20s.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.