One teen killed, five others injured in Port Jeff Station motor vehicle crash

Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that killed one teenager and injured five others in Port Jefferson Station on March 11.

Christopher Ospina was driving a 2019 Honda Accord eastbound on Nesconset Highway when he attempted to make a left turn onto Woodhull Avenue and was struck in the intersection by a westbound 2022 Ford Bronco at approximately 9:30 p.m.

Isaac Ruiz, 16, of Medford, a backseat passenger in the Honda, was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The driver of the Ford, Taner Ustaoglu, 19, of Miller Place, along with Ospina, 18, of Islandia, plus three other passengers in the Honda, Jordan Hatal, 16, Joseph Marzano, 15, and Alexa Angelis, 17, were transported to Stonybrook University Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Both vehicles were impounded for safety checks. Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652.