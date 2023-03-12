Video: Wanted for Huntington Station hit-and-run

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Major Case Unit detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the person who fatally struck a pedestrian and fled the scene in Huntington Station in March.

Bernarda Fernandez was crossing Jericho Turnpike at Oakwood Road when she was struck by a Jeep Cherokee traveling westbound on Jericho Turnpike at 3:49 a.m. on March 4. Fernandez, 49, of Huntington Station, was transported to Huntington Hospital where she was pronounced dead. The Jeep fled the scene northbound on Oakwood Road.

For video of the vehicle involved in this incident, click here: YouTube.com/scpdtv

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.