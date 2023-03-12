Stolen credit cards used in East Northport store

1 of 6

Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate two men who allegedly used stolen credit cards in East Northport earlier this month.

Two men entered a vehicle in a parking lot, located at 2050 Jericho Turnpike, on February 16 at approximately 5:30 p.m. A short time later, they allegedly used the stolen credit cards to purchase video game gear at Best Buy in East Northport, then left the scene in a dark-colored BMW SUV with gold NYS license plates.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.