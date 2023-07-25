Wanted for Medford robbery

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who alllegedly committed a robbery in Medford this month.

A man entered Dunkin’ Donuts located at 3197 Horseblock Road on July 6 at approximately 4:20 p.m. and demanded cash via note. The employee complied and the suspect fled on foot.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.