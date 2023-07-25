Man dies after crashing motorized scooter in Smithtown

Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are investigating a crash that killed a man on a motorized scooter in Smithtown on July 24.

Ryan Clancy was operating a KAABO Wolf Warrior X northbound on Route 25A, south of Willow Ridge Drive, when he lost control of the scooter, which struck the right curb, causing him to fall off the scooter and strike his head on the pavement, at approximately 8 p.m.

Clancy, 29, of Kings Park, was transported to St. Catherine of Siena Medical Center in Smithtown, where he was pronounced dead.

The vehicle was impounded for a safety check. Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the Fourth Squad at 631-854-8452.