Suffolk County D.A.: Queens woman convicted of assault after jury trial

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney today announced that Claudia Garcia Vargas, 54, of Queens, was convicted after a jury found her guilty of Assault in the Second Degree after she slashed her boyfriend in the neck following a dispute in July 2022.

“Domestic violence of any kind is unacceptable,” said District Attorney Tierney. “Thankfully, the victim survived the defendant’s horrific attack, and can hopefully feel safe knowing that the defendant will serve time in jail for her crimes.”

The evidence at trial established that on July 23, 2022, Garcia Vargas picked up her boyfriend from his job in Queens. Garcia Vargas, who had been dating the victim for approximately seven years, got into an argument with him after he indicated that he wanted to end their relationship.

Instead of dropping the victim off at his home, Garcia Vargas continued to drive eastbound on the Long Island Expressway toward Riverhead over the victim’s objection. Garcia Vargas then pulled over onto the side of the road and accusing the victim of cheating on her. Garcia Vargas then took out what the victim described as a long sharp object, and, while telling the victim “This is where you die,” slashed him on the side of his neck.