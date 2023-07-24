Selden motorcyclist injured in motor vehicle crash

Suffolk County Police Fifth Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that seriously injured a motorcyclist in Medford on July 24.

Richard Mouzakes was operating a 2002 Yamaha motorcycle westbound on Jamaica Avenue when he

struck a 2019 Nissan Pathfinder at the intersection of Jamaica Avenue and Old Medford Avenue at

approximately 3:15 p.m.

Mouzakes, 59, of Selden was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital via Suffolk County Police

helicopter in serious condition. The driver of the Nissan, Robert Wilson, 66, of Medford was transported

to Stony Brook University Hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

The vehicles were impounded for a safety check. Anyone with information is asked to contact Fifth

Squad detectives at 631-854-8552.