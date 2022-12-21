Wanted for Medford petit larceny Police & Fire by Press Release - December 21, 2022 0 38 Do you recognize this man? Photo from SCPD Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a man who allegedly stole from a Medford store in December. A man allegedly stole two chainsaws from Lowe’s, located at 2796 Route 112, at 10:50 a.m. on Dec. 1. The merchandise was valued at approximately $410. Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.