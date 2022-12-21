Wanted for South Setauket petit larceny Police & Fire by Press Release - December 21, 2022 0 39 Do you recognize this woman? Photo from SCPD Photo from SCPD Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate two people who allegedly stole from a South Setauket store in December. A man, pictured right, and the woman pictured above allegedly stole assorted groceries and clothing from Target, located at 265 Pond Path, at 5:50 p.m. on Dec. 9. Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.