Wanted for Mastic Beach Homicide

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives

are seeking the public’s help to locate a Mastic Beach man who is wanted for shooting a

man to death.

Joseph Scalafani shot Alex Smith in the parking lot of 373 Neighborhood Road in Mastic

Beach, on May 20 at approximately 2 a.m. Smith was pronounced dead at the scene.

Scalafani, 32, is known to frequent Mastic, Mastic Beach and Shirley.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an

arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime

Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app

which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or

online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.