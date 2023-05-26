Motorcyclist killed in Rocky Point motor vehicle crash

Suffolk County Police Seventh Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that killed a motorcyclist in Rocky Point on May 25.

Timothy Ross was operating a 2007 Honda motorcycle southbound on Rocky Point Yaphank Road, north of Whisky Road, when the motorcycle struck rumble strips on the edge of the roadway, causinghim to lose control of the vehicle, which left the roadway and crashed into a tree, at 10:52 p.m.

Ross, 19, of Shirley, was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of theSuffolk County Medical Examiner. The motorcycle was impounded for a safety check and the investigation is continuing. Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the Seventh Squad at 631-852-8752.