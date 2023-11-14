Wanted for Lake Ronkonkoma Grand Larceny

1 of 3

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a man who allegedly stole a snowblower from a business in Lake Ronkonkoma this month.

A man allegedly stole a snowblower from Cutting Edge Power Equipment, located at 234A Carroll Avenue on November 3. The snowblower was valued at approximately $1,100.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.