Wanted for Huntington Grand Larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate two people who allegedly stole cooking oil from a business in Huntington last month.

Two men allegedly stole $1,600 worth of used cooking oil from outside Burger King, located at 1760 East Jericho Turnpike, on October 31 at approximately 5:35 a.m. The suspects fled in a white van.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.