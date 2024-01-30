Wanted for Lake Grove Robbery

Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly robbed a gas station in Lake Grove in January.

A man allegedly entered Gulf, located at 2691 Middle County Road, on January 10 at 3:20 p.m., displayed a handgun and demanded cash. The clerk did not comply, and the suspect fled on foot without proceeds.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.