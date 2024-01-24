Shelter Dog of the Week: Yogi Bear

1 of 2

MEET SWEET YOGI BEAR!

This week’s featured shelter pet is Yogi Bear, a senior who has been given a second chance at life, thanks to Save A Pet in Port Jefferson Station.

This sweet boy is a weathered soul with a scruffy coat and tired eyes that reflect the hardships he’s endured. He had been wandering the streets forever, eating the scraps of food people sometimes tossed his way. Then he was taken off the streets and placed on death row at an overcrowded shelter. At his age, the chance of finding a forever home dwindled with each passing day. Then his luck changed. Save A Pet sprang to action and had him transported to Long Island.

Yogi is surprisingly resilient. Although he is nine or 10 years old, he loves to play and follows his caretakers around. A veterinarian has examined him and assured the shelter that he is fit for adoption. He has some arthritis and just wants a place to hang his hat. If you see his sweet face and gentle eyes, you will understand why this dog deserves a loving family to give him the home he has always wanted, but never had.

Do you have room in your heart for this sweet old bear?

Located at 608 Route 112 in Port Jefferson Station, Save A Pet is open seven days a week. Call 631-473-6333.