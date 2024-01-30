Wanted for Smithtown Grand Larceny

1 of 2

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly stole a laptop from a Smithtown shipping store in December.

A man allegedly produced false identification to claim a package containing a laptop at The UPS Store, located at 34 East Main Street, on December 13.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.