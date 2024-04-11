Wanted for Lake Grove Grand Larceny

1 of 2

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fifth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly attempted to use stolen credit cards at a Lake Grove store last month.

A wallet was reported stolen from Panera Bread located at 5191 Sunrise Highway in Bohemia on March 17, at approximately 10:30 a.m. A short time later a man attempted to use the credit cards at Apple, located in the Smith Haven Mall.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.