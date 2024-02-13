Wanted for Huntington Station Petit Larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Second Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the men who allegedly stole from a Huntington Station store last month.

Two men allegedly stole merchandise valued at $469 from Target, located at 124 E. Jericho Turnpike, on January 24 at 5:05 p.m.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.