Wanted for Hauppauge Assault

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the suspect who slashed a man in a Hauppauge restaurant last month.

A man was slashed with a knife during an altercation at Capicu Restaurant, located at 160 Adams Avenue, on January 1 at approximately 4:35 a.m. Detectives are looking for photos, videos or information related to this incident.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.