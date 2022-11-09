Home Police & Fire Wanted for Hauppauge criminal mischief
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the person who threw a pumpkin into the windshield of a 2009 Ford Fusion traveling westbound on Town Line Road, near Macarthur Boulevard, in Hauppauge on Oct. 30 at approximately 2:50 p.m. The pumpkin was thrown by an occupant of a vehicle traveling in the opposite direction
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.