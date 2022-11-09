Wanted for Stony Brook larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the women who allegedly stole merchandise from Spirit Halloween, located at 2110 Nesconset Highway in Stony Brook, on Oct. 28, at approximately 9:30 p.m. They fled in a white Jeep Renegade with New York plates KNS 6519. Both suspects are believed to have stolen from other Spirit Halloween stores .

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.