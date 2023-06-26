Wanted for East Northport Petit Larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a man who allegedly stole from an East Northport business in June.

A man told a cashier at Stop & Shop, located at 3126 Jericho Turnpike, he had paid with a $100 and the cashier gave the man approximately $96 in change at 2:51 p.m. on June 12. The suspect had not paid with a $100.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.