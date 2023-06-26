Smithtown High School East students celebrate commencement

1 of 7

Even the threat of rain couldn’t damper the spirits of 337 Smithtown High School East students as they celebrated their graduation ceremony on June 22.

Early morning, the plan was to move the graduation ceremony indoors, but as the weather improved, crews at Smithtown High School East and Smithtown High School West worked feverishly to return the celebration outdoors.

Once the ceremony began, Smithtown High School East Principal Robert Rose addressed his graduating class. “I am truly humbled of your powers in the classroom, on the stage in the arts and on the athletic fields,” Rose said. “I’ve always said Smithtown East is a special place and that is primarily because of you.”

Assistant Superintendent Kevin Simmons, who was the principal at East for a little over three years before moving to the district office, was the keynote speaker.

Sophia Augier, Smithtown High School East honor speaker, spoke to her class about overcoming the pandemic, sticking together and to “remember the significance of treating each other with kindness and respect.”

Senior Class President Caileigh Harrigan also praised her class for their hard work while keeping an eye toward the future.

After the congratulatory speeches, students were awarded their diplomas by the board of education and school counselors. The seniors then participated in the traditional moving of the tassels to indicate their becoming alumni of the Smithtown Central School District.