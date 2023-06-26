Smithtown High School West students accept their diplomas

1 of 8

Smithtown High School West celebrated 334 seniors as its graduating class of 2023 on June 22.

“You have left a legacy for future students,” said Smithtown Central School District Superintendent Mark Secaur as he addressed the class with the threat of rain giving way to the bright futures of the new graduates.

Smithtown High School West Principal John Coady told the class, “The best days are ahead of you, not behind you” and encouraged the students to be a positive influence and “always respect the values of others.”

Stephen Jung, Smithtown High School West Honor Speaker, spoke to the class about overcoming the pandemic, while saying, “Each of you earned a right to be here and that deserves its own applause.”

Senior Class President Stephen Hunt IV reminded the class to find their passion and “always remember you are your own person.”